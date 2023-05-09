Maine State Police assisting with death investigation in South Portland

Police responded to the area of Clark's Pond Parkway near Home Depot Tuesday afternoon.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are conducting a death investigation after a deceased woman was discovered in South Portland Tuesday afternoon.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern told NEWS CENTER Maine police responded to Clark's Pond Parkway in the area of Home Depot at approximately 4:11 p.m. for an individual down on an embankment. A deceased female was reportedly located in the woods.

Maine State Police, including members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, is assisting the South Portland Police Department with the investigation, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officers have reportedly been on the scene for the majority of Tuesday evening.

Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.