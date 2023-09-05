Police search for 28-year-old Westbrook man

The 28-year-old reportedly abandoned his vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are seeking the public's assistance in locating a local 28-year-old man after he reportedly abandoned his vehicle.

The Westbrook Police Department said they are seeking to check the wellbeing of Robert Huntley, 28, of Westbrook, after they say he abandoned his vehicle at a Park Road business and then ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Police say Huntley may have traveled toward the Sappi property.

Those with information regarding Huntley's location are being asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.

