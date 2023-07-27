LIST: Cooling centers in Maine to beat the heat

Cooling centers are normally opened when hot temperatures may become dangerous, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

MAINE, USA — With temperatures rising well into the upper 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday this week, some communities in Maine are opening cooling centers to help people beat the heat.

A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations due to a specific emergency or event. They are normally opened when hot temperatures may become dangerous.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has the full list of cooling centers on its website. If your county or town is not listed, try reaching out to your town office or police department to see if resources are available near you.

Cumberland County

Bridgton

Bridgton Community Center (15 Depot Street)

(15 Depot Street) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-647-3116

Cape Elizabeth

Thomas Memorial Library (6 Scott Dyer Road)

(6 Scott Dyer Road) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-799-1720

Falmouth

Falmouth Memorial Library (5 Lunt Road)

(5 Lunt Road) Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-781-2351

Mason-Motz Activity Center (190 Middle Road)

(190 Middle Road) Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-699-5302

Freeport

Freeport Community Center (54 Depot Street)

(54 Depot Street) Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-865-3985

Gray

Gray Public Library (5 Hancock Street)

(5 Hancock Street) Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-657-4110

Portland

Portland Downtown Library (5 Monument Square)

(5 Monument Square) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-871-1700

Scarborough

Scarborough Public Library (48 Gorham Road)

(48 Gorham Road) Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-883-4723

South Portland

South Portland Community Center (21 Nelson Road)

(21 Nelson Road) Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-767-7650

South Portland Public Library (484 Broadway)

(484 Broadway) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 207-767-7660

Kennebec County

Augusta

Buker Community Center (22 Armory Street)

(22 Armory Street) Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 207-692-7350









