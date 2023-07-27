LIST: Cooling centers in Maine to beat the heat

MAINE, USA — With temperatures rising well into the upper 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday this week, some communities in Maine are opening cooling centers to help people beat the heat.
A cooling center is a facility that has been opened for short-term operations due to a specific emergency or event. They are normally opened when hot temperatures may become dangerous.
The Maine Emergency Management Agency has the full list of cooling centers on its website. If your county or town is not listed, try reaching out to your town office or police department to see if resources are available near you.
Cumberland County
Bridgton
- Bridgton Community Center (15 Depot Street)
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-647-3116
Cape Elizabeth
- Thomas Memorial Library (6 Scott Dyer Road)
- Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-799-1720
Falmouth
- Falmouth Memorial Library (5 Lunt Road)
- Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-781-2351
- Mason-Motz Activity Center (190 Middle Road)
- Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-699-5302
Freeport
- Freeport Community Center (54 Depot Street)
- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-865-3985
Gray
- Gray Public Library (5 Hancock Street)
- Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-657-4110
Portland
- Portland Downtown Library (5 Monument Square)
- Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-871-1700
Scarborough
- Scarborough Public Library (48 Gorham Road)
- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-883-4723
South Portland
- South Portland Community Center (21 Nelson Road)
- Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-767-7650
- South Portland Public Library (484 Broadway)
- Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Contact: 207-767-7660
Kennebec County
Augusta
- Buker Community Center (22 Armory Street)
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Contact: 207-692-7350
