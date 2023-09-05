Teen charged with OUI after allegedly stealing vehicle from business in Rockland

The vehicle was stolen from a nearby business, Rockland police said in a release.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A teenager faces multiple charges following a police pursuit Monday in Rockland that reportedly involved alcohol and a stolen vehicle.

Troy Colson, 18, has been charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license after an incident in Rockland on Monday, and police say further charges are expected because the teen was allegedly in a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Park Street shortly after midnight Monday morning, according to a release from Rockland police. When officers arrived, Colson fled on foot and failed to put the vehicle in park, leading the vehicle to roll away, the release stated. An officer was able to jump in the vehicle and stop it before any harm or damage occurred, according to police.