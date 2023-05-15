Missing Maine man hasn't been seen since May 12

"He has not been in contact with family or friends, and his cellphone is currently going straight to voicemail," police said.

WINDHAM, Maine — The Windham Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person.

Alex R. Jackson, 33, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, May 12, according to a release from Windham police. He was reported to be traveling to Vermont, possibly the Lyndonville or St. Johnsbury areas, officials said.

Jackson may have his dog with him, officials said. The brown dog is part husky and part Labrador retriever.

"[Jackson] has not been in contact with family or friends and his cellphone is currently going straight to voicemail," the release stated.

Police describe Jackson as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a hunting shirt, and a ball cap.

Jackson was last known to be driving a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with Maine farm license plates 97096. The truck was towing a flatbread trailer, police said.