Deputies search for missing man last seen in Boothbay

Cameron Brown, 23, was last seen by a friend and coworker Saturday evening in Boothbay.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Boothbay Saturday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday morning regarding 23-year-old Cameron Brown, originally from the Yarmouth area, who was reportedly missing from Shore Road in Boothbay, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Brown was reportedly last seen in Boothbay Saturday evening by a friend and coworker. He was in Boothbay working with a company that's renovating the Ocean Point Inn, deputies said.

"Cameron is a white male, 5'10" with blonde hair and brown eyes and wears glasses," the release said.

The sheriff's office has reportedly been using a drone to search the area.

"Anyone having information on Cameron Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332 or email Detective Ryan Chubbuck rchubbuck@lincolnso.me," deputies said.

Additionally, those with information can use a tip411 line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and tip to 847411.