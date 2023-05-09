x
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Boothbay

Cameron Brown, 23, was last seen by a friend and coworker Saturday evening in Boothbay.
Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Boothbay Saturday evening. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office got a call Tuesday morning regarding 23-year-old Cameron Brown, originally from the Yarmouth area, who was reportedly missing from Shore Road in Boothbay, a news release from the sheriff's office said. 

Brown was reportedly last seen in Boothbay Saturday evening by a friend and coworker. He was in Boothbay working with a company that's renovating the Ocean Point Inn, deputies said. 

"Cameron is a white male, 5'10" with blonde hair and brown eyes and wears glasses," the release said. 

The sheriff's office has reportedly been using a drone to search the area. 

"Anyone having information on Cameron Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 882-7332 or email Detective Ryan Chubbuck rchubbuck@lincolnso.me," deputies said. 

Additionally, those with information can use a tip411 line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and tip to 847411.

