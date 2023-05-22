Missing Lisbon man last seen Sunday afternoon

Andrew Tuttle left his home without his phone around 1 p.m. Sunday and never returned, police said.

LISBON, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Lisbon man who was last seen Sunday.

Andrew Tuttle reportedly left his Lisbon home around 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since, a Facebook post by the Lisbon Police Department said Monday.

Tuttle left his home without his phone and had removed personal items from his vehicle before leaving, according to the post.

His family noted this is unusual of Tuttle to leave and not return like this, the post said. Family also said Tuttle has trouble driving at night and has some medical problems.

Tuttle left his home driving a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Police said the truck is red with black trim and has a Maine license plate that reads 71-YZ.

Police ask anyone who may have information about Tuttle's whereabouts to call them at 207-353-2500.