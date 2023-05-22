Fatal fire at Waterville apartment building under investigation

One person died and several others were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — One person has died from injuries following a fire Monday morning at an apartment building in Waterville.

The Waterville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on Elm Street at around 5:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they reported visible smoke and fire from two sides of the building and learned the fire was coming from a unit on the fourth floor, fire officials said in a post on Facebook.

A person in that area was found following an "aggressive search," but despite resuscitation efforts, the individual died, the release stated.

"Additional crews advanced a hose line to the fourth floor, while other crews simultaneously assisted other occupants to a safe area outside the building," the release said. "This was an extremely difficult task as there are reported 50 units throughout the building."

The multistory building is managed by the Waterville Housing Authority and is reportedly used as housing for aging Mainers.

Three other residents were brought by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Waterville Fire Department was aided by Delta Ambulance. An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to be conducted by the Maine state fire marshal's office and the Waterville Police Department.

Waterville Housing and the Red Cross were working to help tenants who are displaced and others who wish to reunite with pets and their belongings, according to the release.

A "Do Not Drink" order has been issued for people who source from the Kennebec Water District, as firefighting foam used to contain the fire reportedly contaminated the supply, a press release from the water district stated.

The order would remain in place until water quality tests determine the water is safe to consume. The water district does state, however, that the water is safe for bathing and cleaning.

Anyone with unusual foaming in the water is asked to run cold water for 15 to 20 minutes from a bathtub or outside spigot. The water district asks people to call 207-872-2763 if the foaming persists.