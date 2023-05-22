Suspects lead police on high-speed chase in stolen cruiser, police say

Biddeford police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle, which was later found in South Portland. That's where they say the cruiser was stolen.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police on Sunday were led on a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike by two people who police say were operating a stolen police cruiser.

At about 6 p.m., police responded to a report about a home burglary on Pool Street, where two suspects, a man and a woman, were reported to have stolen a car, Biddeford Police Chief JoAnne Fisk told NEWS CENTER Maine.

That vehicle was later found in South Portland, where the suspects then are accused of stealing a police cruiser and leading police on a high-speed chase back to Biddeford.

It is not yet known whether the suspects were in custody as of Monday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.