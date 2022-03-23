Medical examiner identifies body found in Little Androscoggin River

The identity of a man whose body was recovered Monday has been released.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body recovered was that of Mark Conley, 67, of Naples.

Conley has been missing since Christmas Eve 2021. An earlier report from NEWS CENTER Maine stated his vehicle was found in the river on Jan. 2, and a Maine State Police dive team searched the river during that time.

Auburn police went to the Barker Mill Dam shortly after noon on Monday after dam workers reportedly found the body near a sluice gate, Auburn Police Chief Jason D. Moen said in a news release issued Monday.

Police said upon discovery that they suspected it to be Conley.