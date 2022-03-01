x
Body found in Little Androscoggin River believed to be missing Naples man

Auburn police said a body found just after noon on Monday is likely that of Mark Conley, 67.

AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Jan. 3, 2022.

Auburn police say a body discovered Monday afternoon in the Little Androscoggin River is likely that of a man missing from Naples since Christmas Eve.

Officers went to the Barker Mill Dam shortly after noon on Monday for a report of a body discovered by dam workers in the river near a sluice gate, Auburn Police Chief Jason D. Moen said in a news release.

Moen said police believe the body is that of Mark Conley, 67, of Naples, who was reported missing after his family said he didn't arrive at a Christmas gathering.

Police said in subsequent days that Conley might be suffering from depression.

Conley's Jeep Patriot was found in the Little Androscoggin River on Jan. 2. A Maine State Police dive team searched the river at the time.

Auburn fire and rescue personnel removed the body, and it was taken to a nearby funeral home where the Office of Chief Medical Examiner will identify it.

No additional information was available Monday afternoon.

