Update: Officials no longer searching Little Androscoggin River for missing man Mark Conley

The search is ongoing but officials said Thursday that all water-focused efforts have been called off.

AUBURN, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that all water-focused efforts in the search for missing man Mark Conley have been called off.

Officials confirmed Monday afternoon that Conley’s vehicle was found in the Little Androscoggin River. Since then, a Maine State Police dive team had been in the river searching for him.

"This investigation remains committed to exploring all possibilities and circumstances involving the disappearance of Mr. Conley," Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in Thursday's release. "To that end, we will continue to work with the Auburn Police Department and the Maine State Police until this matter is resolved."

Conley, 67, was not inside the Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot when officers removed it from the water, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. The driver-side window was broken, and police found his license plate on an embankment.

A police officer was driving by and noticed damage to a guard rail. He circled back to take a closer look and saw a submerged vehicle.

Maine State Police, including the dive, reconstruction, and evidence response technician teams, were all at the scene in what Moss said is a routine response to a submerged vehicle. Auburn police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

At a press conference Monday, Lt. Scott Gosselin of Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South said Mark Conley was last seen Dec. 24 in the Lewiston area. He may be suffering from depression, according to Gosselin.

Officials said Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being after he did not show up to a Christmas gathering. Gosselin said Conley’s family told police it is very unusual for him to disappear without notifying anyone, particularly around the holidays.

Foss said Thursday that officials remain in close contact with Conley's family.

