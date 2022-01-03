Maine State Police ask for public's help in search for missing Naples man

Mark Conley was last seen Dec. 24 in the Lewiston area. He may be suffering from depression, according to police.

GRAY, Maine — Maine State Police officials are asking the public for help finding a missing 67-year-old man from Naples.

At a press conference Monday, Lt. Scott Gosselin of Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South said Mark Conley was last seen Dec. 24 in the Lewiston area. He may be suffering from depression, according to Gosselin.

Officials said Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being after he did not show up to a Christmas gathering. Gosselin said Conley's family told police it is very unusual for him to disappear without notifying anyone, particularly around the holidays.

Conley lives with his brother, Gosselin said.

He is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to officials. He has balding hair, blue eyes, and a grey goatee.

Police said Conley drives a Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot with a Maine license plate 5823XK.

According to Gosselin, Conley has been known to visit Lewiston, Auburn, Harrison, Waterford, and Portland.

Conley is a former entrepreneur in the Naples area but is not currently working, Gosselin said.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department say Mark Conley’s family became concerned after he didn’t show up to a Christmas Eve event #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/CxEnwVhzVy — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) January 3, 2022

The investigation by Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.