x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Sheriff's office seeks 67-year-old Naples man last seen on Christmas Eve

Mark Conley, who drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot, didn't arrive at a Christmas gathering, his family said.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a 67-year-old Naples man didn't show up for a Christmas gathering as expected.

Mark Conley was last seen in the Lewiston area on Christmas Eve, according to a release from Lt. Paul Thorpe of the sheriff's office.

Conley is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with balding hair, blue eyes, and a gray goatee. He drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot with Maine license plates: 5823XK.

Thorpe asked anyone with information about Conley to call the sheriff's office at 207-693-3369.

No additional information was immediately available.

We need your help. My dad Mark Conley is missing and we need any possible lead anyone might have of his where abouts....

Posted by Zack Conley on Monday, December 27, 2021

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine: Christmas Special 2021