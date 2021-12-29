Sheriff's office seeks 67-year-old Naples man last seen on Christmas Eve

NAPLES, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a 67-year-old Naples man didn't show up for a Christmas gathering as expected.
Mark Conley was last seen in the Lewiston area on Christmas Eve, according to a release from Lt. Paul Thorpe of the sheriff's office.
Conley is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with balding hair, blue eyes, and a gray goatee. He drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot with Maine license plates: 5823XK.
Thorpe asked anyone with information about Conley to call the sheriff's office at 207-693-3369.
No additional information was immediately available.