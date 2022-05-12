Auburn police officer injured after cruiser collides with van

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor leg injuries and his cruiser had to be removed from the scene by a wrecker, according to police.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday when his cruiser was hit by a commercial van.

The officer was traveling west on Elm Street and the van driver was traveling north on High Street when they collided at the intersection of the two streets, according to Sgt. Matt Dailey with the Auburn Police Department.

The officer was brought to a local hospital with minor leg injuries, Dailey said. His cruiser had to be removed from the scene by a wrecker.

The van driver, who Dailey said is from New Hampshire, was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged. The driver was able to drive away.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is investigating because of the damage to the cruiser and the injuries to the officer.

Auburn police said they are not releasing any names at this time.