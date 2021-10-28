New Hampshire State Police trooper dies in crash with tractor-trailer; Gov. Mills sends condolences

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety and state police are scheduled to provide an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire State Police trooper died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side, near Exit 3 in Portsmouth.

Speaking at an event Thursday morning, Maine Gov. Janet Mills sent her condolences to the people and law enforcement community of New Hampshire.

Officials have not yet identified the trooper who was killed.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety and state police are scheduled to provide an update at 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, northbound lanes will remain closed Thursday morning as part of the investigation.

Maine State Police are assisting.