CHINA, Maine — State Police say a Caribou man faces a number of charges following a police chase that began in Waterville and ended on Route 3 in China Sunday afternoon.
The chase began along Interstate 95 in Waterville after another trooper had pulled 53-year-old Richard Belmain's car over. State police had received reports of a green sports car with no license plates driving erratically on Interstate 95.
After Belmain's car was pulled over, it took off driving erratically on the Interstate and proceeded on Route 3 in Augusta driving toward China. Speeds on both roads reached 100 miles per hour.
Belmain's high-speed chase came to an end when he struck a state trooper and crashed. Both men are being treated for injuries at Maine General in Augusta. Trooper Mickael Nunez is being treated for a severe broken leg and is listed in stable condition. Belmain is being treated for head injuries.
Trooper Nunez was struck by Belmain's car while he was outside his cruiser setting up spike strips to deflate Belmain's tires . Nunez was struck as he was attempting to retreat to a safe location along Route 3, near the Family Dollar store. Nunez is a three year veteran of the State Police.
There are ten charges pending against Belmain, including: Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed, Eluding a Police Officer, Failing to Submit to Arrest/Detention, Destruction of Evidence, Reckless Conduct, Possession of a Scheduled Drug, Sale/Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating After Suspension of his Driver's License.