Human remains found in Bangor identified as Portland woman missing since 2019

Cathy Pride's remains were found in a wooded industrial area off Odlin Road in Bangor on April 5, officials said.

BANGOR, Maine — Human remains found in Bangor last month have been identified as Cathy Pride.

Pride, a Portland resident, hadn't been seen since May 8, 2019. She was reported missing by her family, Portland Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said in a release.

Pride's remains were found in a wooded industrial area off Odlin Road in Bangor on April 5. A passerby spotted the remains and contacted Bangor police, who then launched an investigation into her death, Gorham said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined Pride's remains and has not yet determined the cause and manner of her death. At this time, Gorham said officials do not believe her death to be suspicious.

When asked by NEWS CENTER Maine for more specifics on why officials do not believe Pride's death was suspicious, Major Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department declined to elaborate on the details of the investigation.

The Portland Police Department currently has six active missing person investigations, including one person who has been missing for almost 50 years. For more on those investigations, click here.

According to Gorham, each missing person's case is assigned to a detective and their case files are regularly reviewed. Each missing person has also been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) along with a sample of their DNA, Gorham said.

Portland police ask that anyone who may have information that could help with any of these missing person investigations to call them at 207-874-8575.