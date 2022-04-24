Maine State Police ask for public’s help in solving an 18-year-old case of a missing Northport man

Jeremy Alex was last seen running down a rural dirt road on April 30, 2004, in Northport, according to Maine State Police Facebook post.

NORTHPORT, Maine — Maine State Police are asking the public for information that could help solve an 18-year-mystery, the “suspicious” disappearance of a Northport man.

Jeremy Alex was last seen running down a rural dirt road on April 30, 2004, in Northport, according to Maine State Police Facebook post.

According to the post, Alex was in a delusional state at the time of his disappearance.

Although police said they have spoken to many people and followed numerous leads, they have not been able to solve the case.

Police are asking anyone with information related to Jeremy’s disappearance to call Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – at 207-624-7143.