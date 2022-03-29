Maine Warden Service, police searching for man last seen in Sebasticook River

Witnesses reported seeing Justin Howard, 36, enter the river near Water Street.

CLINTON, Maine — A search is underway for a man last seen entering the Sebasticook River in Clinton on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing Justin Howard, 36, enter the river after he ran down Pleasant Street and onto Water Street, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Witnesses did not see Howard make it out of the river, officials said.

There is no indication of foul play, Moss said.

The Maine Warden Service is leading Tuesday's search efforts, which will include aircraft, boats, and K9 teams. Maine State Police, Clinton police, and the Clinton Fire Department have also been involved in the search efforts.

Howard, who most recently lived in the Winslow-Waterville area, was last seen wearing a gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers, officials said.

Maine State Police detectives are working with Clinton police to try to figure out why Howard went into the river.

Officials said anyone who may have information should contact Clinton police or Maine State Police.