One dies in fatal Madison crash

After leaving the roadway, the pickup truck struck a storage building before it rolled over and came to a rest on its roof, deputies said.

MADISON, Maine — Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Somerset County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 201 in Madison, a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was about a quarter mile south of the intersection with White School House Road, also widely known as Clough's Corner, the release said.

Assigned as the primary investigator of the crash, Deputy Stacey Slate responded to the scene and determined a white 2000 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on Route 201 when it veered off the left side of the roadway, deputies said.

After leaving the roadway, the pickup truck struck a storage building before it rolled over and came to a rest on its roof, according to the release.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupants were identified as 55-year-old Paul Pronteau of Sand Coulee, Montana and 42-year-old Steven Young of Hartland, Maine.

Deputies said Young was partially ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Pronteau was not injured in the crash and declined medical attention. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear which person was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash, and the crash remains under investigation to determine why the vehicle left the roadway.

Slate was assisted by Sgt. Joseph Jackson and Deputy Ashley Smith, and the Madison Fire Department and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.