Person who died in Kittery fire at Days Inn identified

One body was recovered after a fire destroyed a hotel in Kittery last month.

KITTERY, Maine — The identity of a body recovered after a fire destroyed a Kittery hotel last month has been released.

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Monday the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified Daniel Clarke, 57, of Manassas, Virginia, as the Days Inn fire victim.

Kittery fire officials said at a press conference on May 18 they believe all people have been accounted for.

On May 17, a large fire destroyed the Days Inn hotel located on the Route 1 Bypass. Windy conditions and lack of water contributed to difficulty putting out the flames, fire officials said.

During their investigation, officials reportedly struggled with out-of-date records detailing guests who were staying in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the Days Inn fire remains under investigation.