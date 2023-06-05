Bill raises child marriage age minimum to 17 in Maine

The bill amends current law and raises the age minimum from 16 to 17 with permission.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Minors will soon need to be 17 years old to obtain a marriage license in Maine.

A bill in Augusta was signed into law on Thursday, raising the minimum age to marry from 16 or 17 years old with permission to a minimum of 17 with permission, according to a news release from the Maine Legislature House Democratic Office.

Children must still receive written consent from parents, guardians, or from a probate judge to be issued a marriage license.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Kevin O'Connell, D-Brewer, who said he hopes to "see Maine raise the minimum marriage age to 18" in the future, according to the release.

"The new law will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns," the release stated.