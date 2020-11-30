Gouldsboro woman killed in head-on crash with pickup truck

The crash occurred on Route 1 in Township 7 on Wednesday; 51-year-old Ami Norton died on scene.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Maine State Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Township 7.

Police say 51-year-old Ami Norton of Gouldsboro was found dead when Trooper Dana Austin arrived on the scene.

Investigators say it appears that Norton crossed over the yellow center line and hi a dump body pickup head-on. The driver of that pickup, Kurt Guptill, 37, of Columbia, was transported to Northern Light Maine Coast for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Austin was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Jason Sattler, Trooper Clifford Peterson, Trooper Darren Vittum, the Ellsworth Police Department, the Gouldsboro Police Department, Gouldsboro Fire Department, Steuben Fire Department, and the Sullivan Fire Department.