Sanford man, woman killed in rollover crash during snow storm

Speed, weather conditions, and backed up traffic due to another crash were factors in the incident that killed Gary Capehart and Susan Pope

WATERVILLE, Maine — Two people from Sanford are dead after a car crash in Waterville Monday.

Around 10:25 a.m., State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 95.

On arrival, Troopers learned a blue 2003 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north at mile marker 127 and went off the road during a snowstorm. The truck went over the interstate guard rail near the overpass for Kennedy Memorial Drive (KMD) and landed on its roof in the westbound lane of KMD before going over another guardrail. Quickly following the collision, the truck became engulfed in fire.

The driver Gary Capehart, 71, and his passenger Susan Pope, 63, were found deceased in the vehicle when first responders arrived.