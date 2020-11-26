Sanford man, woman killed in rollover crash during snow storm

WATERVILLE, Maine — Two people from Sanford are dead after a car crash in Waterville Monday.
Around 10:25 a.m., State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 95.
On arrival, Troopers learned a blue 2003 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north at mile marker 127 and went off the road during a snowstorm. The truck went over the interstate guard rail near the overpass for Kennedy Memorial Drive (KMD) and landed on its roof in the westbound lane of KMD before going over another guardrail. Quickly following the collision, the truck became engulfed in fire.
The driver Gary Capehart, 71, and his passenger Susan Pope, 63, were found deceased in the vehicle when first responders arrived.
Westbound traffic on KMD was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated. It is believed that speed, weather conditions, and traffic congestion due to another crash were factors. Prior to the crash, Maine DOT was out maintaining the roadways and the advisory warning signs were on warning motorists to reduce their speed to 45-mph.