Two survive crash into brook in Aroostook County

Police say after skidding off an icy road, the car dropped down a 20-foot embankment and landed upside down in a brook with two teenagers inside.

CASTLE HILL, Maine — Two teenagers were not seriously injured in what was otherwise a terrifying crash in Aroostook County.

State Police say Kaylee Mejia was driving her Toyota Corolla on State Road in Castle Hill, when she lost control on ice. The car swerved into a ditch, then dropped down a 20-foot embankment with both the 19-year-old and her 18-year-old passenger still inside.

The car rolled and landed upside down in Demerchant Brook; leaving Mejia partially submerged in water. Both she and her passenger were able to get themselves out of the vehicle.