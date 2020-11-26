Casco man killed by an alleged impaired driver

Police officials say Casco man was killed in an Epsom, New Hampshire after a head-on crash Wednesday night

EPSOM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say a Maine man died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Epsom, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Police said a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle late Wednesday night that was pushed into an eastbound car.

34-year-old Amanda Raymond, of Loudon, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

A passenger in the SUV, 58-year-old Peter Carver, of Casco, Maine, died.

Two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Raymond was charged with aggravated driving while impaired. Police said Raymond was treated at the hospital and released on personal recognizance.

A phone number couldn't be found for Raymond, and it wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, according to the Associated Press.

Police said in a release, "at this time it appears that driver impairment; however, all aspects remain under investigation. Anyone that may have further information related to this collision are encouraged to contact Trooper Andrew Wilensky by email at andrew.p.wilensky@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-8715."