Police: Search continues for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — It's been more than 48 hours since 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dozens of flyers are posted in store windows and doors throughout downtown Freeport as law officials and game wardens continue their search for Ferrara.

During a press conference Saturday, Lt. Jason Luce of the Maine Warden Service, said their search is focusing on a roughly mile-radius of Ferrara's home.

"We have a very coordinated search effort going on with trained search and rescue personnel," Lt. Luce said.

Ferrara is described as 5'7", about 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker over a t-shirt with neon shorts and a royal blue backpack.

Nathaniel Goodman, Freeport's police chief, asked the public not to self-search for Ferrara, but if you live or travel near the area of Flying Point Road and Bunganuc Road in Freeport and Brunswick, there is something you can do.

"We're really asking that people search their ring cameras, talk to their neighbors, and reach out if you have any information," Goodman said.

Goodman said even dashcam footage could be helpful to their investigation, especially if it was taken between 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Goodman and Luce also asked those living in that area to check any buildings or sheds on their property.

Goodman added they're grateful to the community for coming together as it has.

"What we've noticed is that we've had an absolutely monumental outpouring of support," Goodman said.

McKaila Sanborn, an employee of Brickyard Hollow in Freeport, said she's seen the community rally together pretty quickly to do what it can.

"Freeport is a really close-knit family. It really is a family. It's not just a community," Sanborn said.

Sanborn added that many people have come by their business asking to put more flyers about Ferrara's disappearance in their windows and throughout the restaurant.

"We've also had a few people place a few orders to go down to the family to make sure that they're eating during this time. We understand that it's extremely difficult, so we've been doing everything we can to get those orders out," Sanborn said.

Bryleigh Freeman, a Freeport High School sophomore, said it's been difficult seeing how Ferrara's disappearance is affecting her school community and those closest to him.

"They were all pretty sad about it. A lot of them were crying a lot at school which was very upsetting," Freeman said.

But she said the community is trying to keep a positive outlook about the search.