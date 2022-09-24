Man dead after his car was rear-ended in West Gardiner Saturday

The initial investigation shows the fatal crash was a secondary crash caused by traffic slowing in the area, according to police.

WEST GARDINER, Maine — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in West Gardiner.

An initial investigation reveals that the driver of a BMW car was driving on the Turnpike near mile marker 104 at approximately 11:51 a.m. when he was rear-ended, causing his BMW to get pinned between two other cars, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his passenger, a woman, was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or those involved until they notify family members.

Moss said the first crash that caused traffic to slow down involved several cars, and multiple people were taken to hospitals.

All roads are back open, and traffic is back to normal flow.

Moss said officials will investigate the cause of the crash throughout the weekend.