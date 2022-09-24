Two teens injured in Pownal crash

The 19-year-old driver faces several charges.

POWNAL, Maine — Two people were hurt, and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight.

Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.

Two passengers, 19-year-old Zane Campbell and 19-year-old Jonathan Doyle, both of Durham, were thrown out of the car and taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Joyce said they were not wearing seatbelts. A third passenger, 19-year-old Shaina Curry of Freeport, was checked out and released at the scene.

According to Joyce, Kelley was charged with operating a vehicle without a license because of allegedly having alcohol in his system under the age of 21.

Kelley’s mother, Margaret, drove to the crash scene and was charged with operating under the influence, according to the police release.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of the crash, but they believe speed and alcohol are factors.