Police searching for 14-year-old Freeport boy

Theo Ferrara was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say he does not have any history of running away from home.

FREEPORT, Maine — Freeport police said in a release Friday that they are "actively searching" for 14-year-old Theo Ferrera.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday morning they were working with the Maine Warden Service to develop a search plan.

Theo was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in Freeport. Police said he does not have any history of running away from home.

Theo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker over a t-shirt, with neon shorts and a royal blue backpack.

Freeport police ask that anyone who may have information about Theo's whereabouts call them at 207-865-4800.