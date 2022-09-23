Police searching for 14-year-old Freeport boy

FREEPORT, Maine — Freeport police said in a release Friday that they are "actively searching" for 14-year-old Theo Ferrera.
Police told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday morning they were working with the Maine Warden Service to develop a search plan.
Theo was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in Freeport. Police said he does not have any history of running away from home.
Theo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker over a t-shirt, with neon shorts and a royal blue backpack.
Freeport police ask that anyone who may have information about Theo's whereabouts call them at 207-865-4800.
