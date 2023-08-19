Franklin man dies in single-vehicle crash

John Emerson, 61, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning.

FRANKLIN, Maine — A Franklin man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Franklin early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Bangor Regional Communications Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 45 West Franklin Rd., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The report stated a passing motorist had come across a silver 2010 Chevrolet Aveo "upside down on the opposite side of the roadway," Moss said. The driver reportedly appeared unconscious and seriously injured.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver and identified him as 61-year-old John Emerson, of Franklin. Emerson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Moss.

"The initial investigation indicates that Emerson had crossed the center line, prior to leaving the roadway and striking a large rock, which resulted in his vehicle overturning," the release stated.

Officials believe speed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Franklin Fire Department and EMS assisted Maine State Police at the scene.