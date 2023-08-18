Waldo man facing charges after allegedly pretending to be law enforcement, stopping vehicles

Belfast police say they know about at least four encounters, but suspect there are several more.

BELFAST, Maine — A Waldo man is facing charges after allegedly stopping vehicles and posing as a law enforcement official in the Waldo County area.

On Friday, 53-year-old Joseph Balla was charged and arrested as a result of a joint investigation by the Belfast Police Department and Maine State Police, Belfast police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation showed Balla "has been stopping vehicles with his grey Ford F-150 pickup truck equipped with emergency lights and an air horn resembling the type used by police, in the Waldo County area."

Det. Damon Lefferts with Belfast police told NEWS CENTER Maine when Balla successfully stopped vehicles, he informed drivers of potential violations. One example was someone driving with some snow on their vehicle, Lefferts said.

The police department knows about at least four encounters, but suspects there are several more, Lefferts added.

Balla is facing charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and having improper emergency lights in his vehicle, according to the release.

Balla posted cash bail and will make an initial court appearance at the Waldo County Superior Court on Oct. 13, the release said.

Police ask anyone who was stopped by Balla to contact Det. Damon Lefferts with the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2420.