Staffing shortages for Maine ferries are threatening island communities

"We're not crying wolf, we're just saying something needs to happen before service is lost," one captain said.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Maine summers are renowned for their beauty and charm, attracting tourists from all corners of the globe to experience the picturesque landscapes and warm hospitality.

A significant aspect of this seasonal allure is the ferry service that connects the mainland to the islands, allowing visitors and locals alike to explore the treasures that Maine's coastal islands offer.

However, a concerning issue has emerged, as some of these vital ferry services face severe staffing shortages.

Ferry captains who navigate the routes between Rockland, Vinalhaven, and North Haven have revealed that staffing shortages have evolved into a critical problem. The shortage is so dire that one captain disclosed his impending 21-day continuous work schedule to ensure the ferry's operation.

"If we don't fill in, the boats don't run," Kevin Hopkins, one of twelve state-employed ferry captains, said.

For Hopkins, being a captain is a family tradition; his grandfather held the same position before him. While he is dedicated to upholding this legacy, the toll on his well-being and the implications for the island communities are becoming increasingly apparent.

The standard rotation, designed to be one week on and one week off, has been disrupted significantly. During the last pay period alone, Hopkins clocked an astonishing 75 hours of overtime.

"When do you say mentally and physically enough is enough? You are getting burnt out for everybody else, and it's taking a toll on yourself," Hopkins said.

Furthermore, the lack of breaks during the extended shifts, such as the 21-day stretch he mentioned, exacerbates the challenges faced by these dedicated individuals.

The consequences of these staffing shortages extend beyond the personal struggles of ferry captains.

Island communities heavily rely on the ferries, and any disruption to their schedules can plunge them into chaos.

"When the ferries don't run, things get very chaotic – just like people on the mainland expecting to go on the roads, people who live in our island community need the ferry to be reliable so their lives don't get interrupted," Sarah Austin, a Rockland City Council member, said.

"Reliable and affordable island transportation is crucial for those communities based on the island to continue to succeed, to have families and businesses into the future," Lisa Millette, a community development officer at the Island Institute, explained.

Austin echoed this sentiment, asserting that if the state is committed to maintaining a ferry service, its reliability must be unwavering.

Hopkins and his fellow captains have taken steps to address this pressing issue. They are collaborating with the union to advocate for better compensation, which in turn might attract more applicants and help alleviate the staffing crisis. Their collective aim is not only to improve their own working conditions but also to ensure the continuation of these indispensable ferry services.