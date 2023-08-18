Tractor-trailer crash leads to secondary crashes on Maine Turnpike in Farmingdale

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

FARMINGDALE, Maine — Crews are responding to a report of a tractor-trailer crash on the Maine Turnpike in Farmingdale.

The crash occurred at mile marker 105 northbound, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Moss said the crash resulted in secondary crashes, but no injuries have been reported.

As of 3:45 p.m., one lane is open to traffic. The Maine Turnpike Authority issued an alert around 4:30 p.m. stating the crash has been cleared, but delays still remain.

