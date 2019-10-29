FARMINGTON, Maine — Farmington Fire Captain Scott Baxter is set to be released from a rehabilitation facility in Portland Tuesday.

Baxter, who has served more than 13 years on the department, was critically injured in the explosion at the LEAP Inc. facility six weeks ago.

Capt. Michael Bell was killed in the blast. Six others were injured, including Baxter's father and a maintenance worker.

That worker Larry Lord is credited with saving countless lives by evacuating the building before crews arrived.

Lord is still in serious condition at a Boston hospital.

Baxter will be escorted home at 11 a.m. A procession will start at the New Sharon/Rome town line around 12:30 p.m.

Then, like all the others before him, Capt. Baxter will be led by firetrucks and police cars back to the station in Farmington.

According to a spokesperson, Tuesday will also be the final day of out-of-town coverage for the department.

The last shift change will happen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Rangeley Fire Dept. will take the last 24 hour shift just as they did the first 24 hours after the explosion.