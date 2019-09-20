The maintenance worker at LEAP Inc. who is credited with saving more than a dozen employees by alerting them to the smell of gas, was upgraded from critical to serious condition Friday at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Larry Lord was the first person to notice the smell of gas at the LEAP facility Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Lord went back into the building with them, just before the building exploded.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and had been recovering in the ICU burn unit and listed in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page, "Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was air lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s expected to be for 4 months."

