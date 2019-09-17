PORTLAND, Maine — A 3 p.m. news conference, held Tuesday across from the Farmington Fire-Rescue station, updated the public on current conditions of the five firefighters and one maintenance worker injured during a gas explosion on Monday.

Acting Fire Chief Tim A. Hardy spoke to the media about the latest update from Maine Medical Center.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell is in critical condition. His brother, Capt. Michael Bell, died in Monday's explosion. Chief Bell joined the department 42 years ago in April 1977. He was hired as the town's first fire chief in June 2000, according to the department's website. Chief Bell has a wife, Denise, and a son, TJ.

Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter has been on the department for over 12 years, and his son, Capt. Scott Baxter, has been a member of Farmington Fire-Rescue for over 13 years. Both are listed in critical condition.

Joseph Hastings has been a firefighter for five years and he is in fair condition. Capt. Timothy Hardy, known as TD to family and friends, has served for 21 years. The captain is listed in fair condition.

His father, Deputy Chief Tim A. Hardy, now the acting fire chief in Farmington, talked about his son after questions from the media.

"I'm very lucky. I have a very supportive wife and a very supportive son," Acting Chief Hardy said. "My son and I have worked together in some serious fire conditions and fire scenes. So we relate very well together. They have both told me that for the time being, I am where I need to be to help with the community part of it."

Acting Chief Hardy plans on visiting his son, and the rest of the crew, at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday.

Maintenance worker Larry Lord was seriously injured on Monday. A spokesperson at Massachusetts General Hospital says he remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 60-year-old.

Click here to support Support for Larry Lord organized by Courtney Webster As many of you know, Larry Lord was not only involved in yesterday's devastating explosion, he was a hero. Larry suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries. He was air lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he's expected to be for 4 months.

Many have been asking if/how they can send cards to the hospital for the Farmington firefighters. Maine Medical Center has information on how to send a message to a patient in the hospital, go here for more details.