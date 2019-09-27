FARMINGTON, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a leak in a propane line caused the deadly explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington on Monday, Sept. 16 that killed one firefighter and injured seven other people.

Investigators say they found a significant leak in the propane line which was buried under the paved parking lot. Normally propane has an odor added to it but investigators believe the odor dissipated as it filtered through the soil under the parking lot.

The propane line went from an outside propane tank located at the rear of the property, under the parking lot and into the basement of the building.

Investigators are still working on what caused the leak that killed Captain Michael Bell and injured seven others. Two firefighters, Capt. Scott Baxter and Chief Terry Bell, are still at Maine Medical Center as of Friday, Sept. 27. LEAP's maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord remains in critical condition at Mass. General as of Friday.

Investigators say the leaked propane permeated the ground under the parking lot and some of that gas then made its way into the basement.

The propane tank had been filled on Friday, Sept. 13, with nearly 400 gallons of propane but the tank was empty on Monday morning, prior to the explosion, when Lord examined it with another LEAP employee.

Investigators say Lord was in the basement with Farmington firefighters “TD” Hardy, Joseph Hastings, and Scott Baxter when the explosion took place.

Fire Captain Michael Bell was on the first floor, Fire Chief Terry Bell was near the rear door of the building, and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross and Firefighter Ted Baxter were outside the building in the parking lot.

Investigators continue to try and determine how the line was damaged and what sparked the leaked propane.

The propane was used in the building as fuel for the furnace and water heater.

More than 100 interviews have taken place as Fire Marshals continue to work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Farmington Police and Fire Departments and the Maine Solid Fuel Board.