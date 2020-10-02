FALMOUTH, Maine — Emergency crews are on at the Walmart complex in Falmouth to check on a report of a burning smell.

Fire and EMS workers tells NEWS CENTER Maine the report originated in the Flagship Premium Cinemas building and then extended into the connected Walmart store.

The buildings have been evacuated and power is shut off as crews investigate.

RELATED: Massive fire in Rumford injures 6, three jump to safety

RELATED: Gas leak on Bangor waterfront under investigation

RELATED: Portland fire shuts off electricity to Union Station Plaza businesses