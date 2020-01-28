Crews were working on the Bangor waterfront near the Hollywood Casino and Geaghan's Pub when there was a gas leak Tuesday morning.



It took the fire department a little more than an hour to get things cleaned up and under control.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge said this leak was a little unusual because the gas line was above ground so the construction company wasn't actually digging when the leak happened.

Hodge said, "This line was on top of the ground so it wasn't as if they were using an excavator. The gas has been shut off. Bangor gas responded quickly as they always do. The winds worked in our favor and everything was blowing away from the buildings around here."



Bangor fire said there is no threat to the public and this incident is still under investigation.

