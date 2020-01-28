PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Union Station Wash & Fold at 290 St. John St.

Fire officials said it started in a dryer and then spread to the roof. Officials had to cut through the store's metal roof to reach a vent.

NCM

Electricity was shut off to all stores in the Union Station Plaza because officials couldn't isolate where to shut it off. Portland police said those businesses may still be affected.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Firefighters warn parents of viral TikTok ‘outlet challenge’

RELATED: Volunteer firefighter shortage isn't going away

RELATED: Waterville fire chief says firefighter's apparent ‘white power’ hand gesture was due to injury, not racially charged

RELATED: Fort Fairfield sees second fatal fire in days