RUMFORD, Maine — Oxford County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire at 105 Hancock Street in Rumford.

Officials say the fire started around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Several fire crews from the surrounding areas have responded to the scene.

Dispatchers were not able to confirm if there were people inside the buildings or not.

Viewers are reporting as many as five buildings could have collapsed as a result of the fire. NEWS CENTER Maine has not independently confirmed that information.

One local business has already offered up help. Kevin Jamison posted on Facebook that the Rumford Aubuchon will be taking donations to help those impacted by the fire.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew on the way and will update this article when more information is available.

