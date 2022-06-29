x
Clinton child in critical condition after found unresponsive

The one-year-old child was reportedly found outside of his residence inside of a plastic tote containing water, a release says.
CLINTON, Maine — The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a drowning Tuesday evening at approximately 6:58 p.m. where a boy was found unresponsive outside of his home, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The one-year-old child was reportedly found outside of his residence inside of a plastic tote containing water by his mother. Another child informed the mother of the incident, according to the release. 

Police performed life-saving measures on the child, who was later transported to a local hospital, then flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center. 

The child is in critical condition, according to the release. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

