Glenburn motorcyclist, 61, dies in crash

The crash involving a motorcycle and car occurred on Route 15 in Glenburn around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

GLENBURN, Maine — A local man has died following a crash in Glenburn that took place Tuesday night on Route 15.

Andrew Adams, 61, of Glenburn was fatally injured when a car reportedly made a turn into Village Variety in front of his motorcycle, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Hendre, 40, of Hudson was operating the car at the time of the crash. He and two of his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter, were not injured in the crash, the post states.

Adams was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor to be treated following the crash, but he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about the crash contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 947-4585.