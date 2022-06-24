Wondering about Fourth of July plans? Here's what's happening across Maine.

Here's a go-to list of firework shows and community events across the state.

MAINE, Maine — It’s official! The Fourth of July holiday weekend is just around the corner. For anyone looking to make plans, NEWS CENTER Maine rounded up some of the festivities happening across the state.

Augusta

Not one, but two, firework shows are scheduled for Augusta. Both shows are set for 9 p.m., across from Mill Park and across from Waterfront Park.

In the morning, Augusta’s holiday parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. to the theme of Old Fort Western’s 100th birthday.

Activities are scheduled to take place at Mill Park beginning at 2 p.m.

More information is available here.

Bangor/Brewer

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and are viewable from the Bangor Waterfront Walking Park area.

The Fourth of July parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will run from Wilson Street in Brewer, through downtown Bangor, and onto Exchange Street.

Jeff’s Catering and Event Center will also be hosting a Kiwanis International 4th of July pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater will be hosting a free concert in support of Chords for the Cure featuring performances by Dakota, The Stone Doctors, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

More information for can be found here.

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor’s firework show will take place at approximately 9:15 p.m., viewable over Frenchman Bay.

The Fourth of July Parade is set for 10 a.m. and runs through downtown, ending at Ledgelawn Avenue.

Other festivities include a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. hosted by the Bar Harbor Rotary Club, a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the Island Arts Association, a seafood festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. also hosted by the Bar Harbor Rotary Club, and musical performances later in the day.

Those interested can find more information on Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July events here.

Bath

Bath’s firework show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. viewable from the Waterfront Park area. The fireworks come as a part of the town's four-day Heritage Days festival.

More detailed information about Bath’s Heritage Days festival can be found here.

Freeport

The morning of the Fourth, LL Bean will be hosting a 7:25 a.m. 10K and 9:10 a.m. 1-Mile Family Fun/Run Walk. More information on both events can be found here.

Houlton

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:20 p.m. and will take place at the baseball field behind Houlton High School.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will start and end at the Main Street Catholic Church’s parking lot to make a mile-long loop.

Both the fireworks and parade are a part of Houlton’s Agricultural Fair scheduled for July 2-4.

More information regarding the fair and events may be found here.

Millinocket

Fireworks will be held at Stearns High School at dusk. A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. beginning at Tractor Supply and ending at Veterans Park.

Millinocket is holding an Independence Day Festival from July 2-4, with many craft and performance events.

More information regarding the town’s schedule of events can be found here.

Naples

The Naples Fourth of July firework show will be held at dusk over Long Lake.

"Past, Present, & Future America" -themed Fourth of July parade is scheduled for 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.



Portland

City of Portland fireworks will be hosted on the Eastern Promenade and scheduled for 9:15 pm.

They will be viewable from East End Beach, Fort Allen Park, Amethyst Park, Baxter Boulevard, Payson Park, Martin’s Point on Veranda Street, and Bug Light in South Portland, according to the Visit Portland Maine website.

Sanford

Fireworks will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport for the second Annual Fireworks Extravaganza event. $10 VIP tickets are available for priority viewing and access to a beer and cocktail bar.

More information about the Extravaganza event can be found here.

York

York will be hosting firework events across two days at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be viewable at York Harbor Beach July 2 and at Short Sands Beach July 3.

A Four on the 4th in-person and virtual 4K road race will be happening during the morning hours at 7:30 a.m. Registration will be open until 7:00 a.m. or until filled.

See York's town pages for more information on the firework show and Four on the 4th race.

Those who want to launch private fireworks should check their town’s local fireworks ordinance when planning Fourth of July celebrations outside of scheduled community events.