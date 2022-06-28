Route 4 in Auburn reopens after serious motor vehicle crash

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and involved a tractor trailer truck, according to Auburn Police Dept.

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday evening that Route 4 has reopened for travel after an incident occurred earlier in the afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

Auburn Police reported a serious crash at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 4 in Auburn, which shut down travel in the northbound lane for several hours. Traffic was detoured later in the afternoon.

The incident appeared to involve a Hannaford tractor trailer truck and at least one car that was significantly damaged.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.

*Update: Route 4 is now open in both directions.* *Update: Northbound now has one lane open. Southbound is detoured at... Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Tuesday, June 28, 2022