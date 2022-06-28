Bangor woman among 15 others charged in CT gang-related drug and gun offenses

Marsha Watson, 33, of Bangor received charges alleging "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, controlled substances," a release says.

33-year-old Marsha Watson of Bangor was among 15 other individuals charged in Connecticut with gang-related narcotics distribution regarding heroin, fentanyl cocaine, and crack substances, as well as for firearm possession offenses.

The release says 13 of the individuals charged are from the Hartford area in Connecticut, one is from New York, and one is from New Jersey.

Watson reportedly received charges alleging "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, controlled substances," according to the release.

The report states others received charges of "unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon," "unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon," and "possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number," among other charges.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery of the District of Connecticut was noted in the release, stating that the charges are of alleged nature and receiving individuals are to be seen as "innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

The investigation is ongoing.