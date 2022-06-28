x
Police make arrest in Lewiston shooting

One person who suffered gunshot injuries has been charged, and police continue to search for two additional suspects.
PORTLAND, Maine — Police have arrested and charged one person involved in a shooting Saturday morning, and continue to search for two additional suspects believed to have been involved. 

Lewiston police responded to a call at about 3 a.m. on Bartlett Street, where they found a man suffering gunshot injuries and brought him to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Lewiston Police Department public information officer Lt. Derrick St. Laurent. 

Police investigated the area and allegedly found numerous casings and a discarded firearm they later identified as belonging to the person who was injured. 

Wany Wany Anyit, 32, was taken into custody after he was treated and released from the hospital. 

Police said that after interviewing several people in the area and reviewing video footage, they believe Anyit was involved in a verbal altercation with other individuals when he allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing. Two other people reportedly returned fire, which police said caused injury to Anyit. 

The two other suspects have not been identified or charged. 

Anyit was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, violation of conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the two possible suspects call 784-6421. 

