Young man from Hampden dies in motorcycle crash

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Christopher Sabol, 23, died at the scene of the crash in Prospect on August 12.

PROSPECT, Maine — A young man from Hampden is dead after a motorcycle crash in Prospect over the weekend.

According to Shannon Moss, the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 near 223 Fort Knox Rd.

Moss said an initial investigation indicates Christopher Sabol, 23, of Hampden was riding a motorcycle with a group of other motorcyclists when he tried to pass a car while driving quickly.

Moss said Sabol went around a curve and then slammed into the side of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured. Moss said the crash is still under investigation.